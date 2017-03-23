WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Car Crashes Into Patrol Vehicles Sends Six To Hospital

March 23, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: car crash, DUI, law enforcement, Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Sheriff's Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- Franklin Boulevard between Meadowgate Drive and Boyce Drive closed this morning following a multi-car crash involving two Sacramento Police and one Sacramento Sheriff vehicles.

According to Sacramento Police Department, a car occupied by two adult females and two children crashed into Sacramento Police and Sacramento Sheriff vehicles.

The accident sent six people to the hospital. DUI is suspected but not confirmed.

The story will be updated as more information become available.

