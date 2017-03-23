Family Of 4 Found Slain In Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are investigating after four people were found dead in a South Land Park home. It started Thursday morning around 7 when the Sacramento Police Department got a call requesting a welfare check from a family member.

“It just hurt my heart, it just hurt my heart and still right now I’m torn,” said Annie Payne, who lives in the neighborhood.

The bodies were found in a home on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue. Police have not released the names of the victims but neighbors say it was a mother, her two children and another family member.

“Kinda spooky because it’s a quiet neighborhood,” said James Kawano, who lives on 35th Avenue.

“It’s terrible that someone did already get hurt,” said Brad Gong, another resident on 35th Avenue. “I mean it’s a whole family and it’s that’s just awful.”

Investigators detained a person of interest in San Francisco and Sac PD officers took a trip to the Bay Area to question that person themselves. Officer Linda Matthew with SPD said investigators believe the person of interest knew the victims.

Payne told CBS13 nothing like this has ever happened in her neighborhood and even though police have a person of interest, there’s a greater problem that still has to be solved.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “People going to have to start wakin’ up and realizin’ what’s important. Family!”

Investigators have not released the name of the person of interest but said it’s possible they will bring that person back to Sacramento for further questioning.