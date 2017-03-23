Sacramento High-Rise Cuts Cable News From Elevators To Reduce Stress

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In this capital city, a downtown high-rise is tuning out politics.

The U.S. Bank Tower on Capitol Mall is one of the most prominent buildings downtown.

Its elevators climb 25 stories high. But now the TVs in those elevators are cutting cable news stations from its monitors.

The 24-hour news is now off. National Geographic is on.

Management at the U.S. Bank Tower in Sacramento confirms the switch, releasing a statement reading, “recently many tenants expressed an interest in watching something that did not provoke stress or anxiety during their work day.”

“Yes, it’s a little bit less stressful,” Sara Lopez, who works in the building, said. “It makes the rise a little more enjoyable.”

Doug Elmets is a political consultant and an avid viewer of cable news, who has an office in this building.

“I think what it is, is its condemning cable tv news, but it’s also focused on the political divisions that exist in this country generally, in a small space,” Elmets said.