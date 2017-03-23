Police: 4 Dead In South Lake Park Home, Suspect Detained In San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say four people have been found dead inside a home in a Sacramento home.

The homicide investigation is unfolding at a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue in South Land Park.

At 7 a.m. this morning, police responded to a request from a family member to conduct a welfare check at the home. Officers knocked on the door, and when they didn’t get an answer, they went inside. There, they found four bodies.

“This does not appear to be a random act. We believe the victims were known to the suspect. At this point, a possible suspect is detained in San Francisco,” according to Ofc. Linda Matthew, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

Police say a suspect has been detained in San Francisco. The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.