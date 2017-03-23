Thieves Target Vacaville Hardware Store Just Down The Street From Police Station

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are searching for who broke into a hardware store just down the street from the police station.

Ace Hardware manager Ryan Carrigan describes what happened when thieves broke into the Vacaville store in the early-morning hours.

“It appears they knew exactly what they were doing, because they came right down the tool aisle,” he said. “It looks like they wanted to go for the stuff locked up in the cases, and went ahead and couple times kicked the cases to break the glass.”

Surveillance video shows the thieves using a U-Haul truck to take off with hundreds of dollars worth of power tools, but it’s what they did to get to them that ended up doing the most damage.

“The cost of the glass was more than the tools were worth by far,” he said.

Employees are surprised by the boldness of the criminals, considering the store is right across the street from Vacaville City Hall and within sight of police headquarters.

“It’s kind of more than a shock than anything,” he said.

Police think the suspects may have hit other stores, and they’re likely from out of town, since they struck so close to the police department.

While the crime doesn’t affect the small business’s bottom line, Carrigan is more disappointed the thieves would target a family-owned store that’s been in business for more than 100 years.

“We are trying to serve the community the best we can, and that kind of violation is tough to deal with,” he said.