Wrong Number Dooms Suspected Drug Dealer Who Instead Texts Detective

March 23, 2017 11:40 PM

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A wrong number landed two people in jail.

Police say Rachelle Renfroe, 41 of Citrus Heights, sent a text message to offer prescription narcotic pills for sale. Problem is, the number she texted belonged to a Placer County Sheriff’s detective.

The detective worked out a brief exchange to meet the woman and 45-year-old Andre Renfroe of Carmichael, then arrested them.

The moral of the story? Double check that phone number before you send a message. More importantly, just don’t sell drugs.

