Turlock Mayor Challenges City To Fly 1,000 Flags Outside Homes, Businesses

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The mayor of Turlock is calling for a wave of patriotism throughout the city, hoping to have 1,000 American flags outside homes, businesses, city streets and buildings this year.

It all started with Loren Vincent. For 15 years, the flagpole at his home has proudly carried the American flag.

“We need to let people know that there are Americans who care about the flag,” he said. “It represents hundreds of thousands of men that have died and are still dying so we can fly that flag.”

But the American pride displayed by the Marine Corps veteran always came with a nagging question—why don’t more people honor the sacrifices of our military men and women. It’s a question he took to Mayor Gary Sosieth.

“We’re very excited and humbled to be a part of this country, and we’re seeing new members in our community—specifically refugees from war-torn areas—and we want to welcome them and we want to show them that we’re all Americans,” Sosieth said.

He’s launched the 1,000 Flag Initiative and is challenging home and business owners to fly their own American flag.

Jennifer Jensen is the co-owner of Main Street Antiques, and her son serves in the Army. She wants to make sure he and others are recognized.