46 Dogs Arrive From South Korea, Saved From Slaughter

March 26, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: dog, Dog Meat, MEAT FARM, slaughterhouse

NEW YORK (AP) — A dog meat farm in South Korea is missing 46 dogs that arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport after being rescued.

After landing late Saturday, the animals were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages, and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was in Goyang, South Korea.

In the United States, the dogs will be available for adoption. But first, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone’s home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

