COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

2 Shot Outside South Sacramento Casino

March 28, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: lotus casino, shooting, south sacraemnto

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are working to piece together clues in a shooting that left two people injured outside a casino in South Sacramento early this morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, two people came to Kaiser Permanente South Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Hospital officials notified police who then spoke with the victims, according to Sacrament Police Department spokesman Matt McPhail.

Unfortunately, the victims aren’t providing police with much information. But McPhail says what police do know is the two were leaving Casino Lotus in the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard when one or more suspects shot at the victims, striking them, then left.

Officers found shell casings left at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 916-808-0650 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia