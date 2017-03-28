HOUR 1:

Dave & Nate are back in Arizona for continued coverage of the NFL meetings and Oakland A’s spring training. They talk the Raiders relocating to Vegas, the Sacramento Kings Sam Hinkie rumors, and more on the A’s spring training for Morning Brew. Then, more on the NFL owners voting to relocate the Raiders to Las Vegas. Finally, the guys talk about the rumors that emerged last night about the Kings and Sam Hinkie.

HOUR 2:

Former Oakland Raider Kirk Morrison joins Dave & Nate on The Drive to talk about the team’s relocation to Las Vegas. Then, more on the Oakland Raiders relocation, who is to blame, plus a Kings question for Threefer Madness. Finally, an extended segment on fan reactions to the Oakland Raiders relocation.

HOUR 3:

Dave & Nate share their opinions on the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings and Sam Hinkie before Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin joins The Drive from spring training to preview the upcoming season. Then sports executive Andy Dolich joins the show to break down the business side of the Oakland Raiders relocation.

