COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Gone But Still Here; The Drive – 03/28/17

March 28, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Bob Melvin, Kirk Morrison, Mark Davis, Oakland A's, Oakland Raiders, Samsung

HOUR 1:

637491688 Gone But Still Here; The Drive 03/28/17

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate are back in Arizona for continued coverage of the NFL meetings and Oakland A’s spring training. They talk the Raiders relocating to Vegas, the Sacramento Kings Sam Hinkie rumors, and more on the A’s spring training for Morning Brew. Then, more on the NFL owners voting to relocate the Raiders to Las Vegas. Finally, the guys talk about the rumors that emerged last night about the Kings and Sam Hinkie.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

94993340 Gone But Still Here; The Drive 03/28/17Former Oakland Raider Kirk Morrison joins Dave & Nate on The Drive to talk about the team’s relocation to Las Vegas. Then, more on the Oakland Raiders relocation, who is to blame, plus a Kings question for Threefer Madness. Finally, an extended segment on fan reactions to the Oakland Raiders relocation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Kirk Morrison interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 645294638 Gone But Still Here; The Drive 03/28/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate share their opinions on the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings and Sam Hinkie before Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin joins The Drive from spring training to preview the upcoming season. Then sports executive Andy Dolich joins the show to break down the business side of the Oakland Raiders relocation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Bob Melvin interview here:

Listen to the Andy Dolich interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia