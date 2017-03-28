Holocaust Survivor Has Strong Words For ICE Director, Sheriff At Immigration Forum

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A holocaust survivor had strong words at an immigration forum in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

The forum was hosted by Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.

Here is a transcript of his remarks:

Thank you for the forum that you have here tonight.

When I was a little boy in Poland, for no other reason but for being Jewish, I was hauled off by the Nazis. And for no other reason I was picked up and separated from my family, who was exterminated in Auschwitz. And I am a survivor of Auschwitz and Dachau.

I spent five and a half years in concentration camps, for one reason and one reason only—because we picked on people, and you as the sheriff, who we elected as sheriff of this county—we did not elect you for sheriff of Washington, D.C. It’s about time you side with the people here. And when this gentleman [acting ICE Director Thomas Homan] stands up there and says he doesn’t go after people, he should read today’s Bee. Because in today’s Bee, the Supreme Court Justice of California objected to ICE coming in and taking people away from the courts. Don’t tell me that this is a lie.

You stand up here Mr. Jones. Don’t forget—history is not on your side.