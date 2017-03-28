COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Judge Considering Plan On Fix For 18,000 Flint Water Lines

March 28, 2017 6:18 AM
DETROIT (AP) — A judge is holding a hearing on a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where lead poisoned the water system.

The deal would settle a lawsuit in Detroit federal court. The agreement sets a 2020 deadline to replace lead or galvanized-steel lines serving Flint homes. Michigan and the federal government would pay for the job, which could cost nearly $100 million.

On Tuesday, federal Judge David Lawson will listen to lawyers representing Flint, the state and residents who sued.

Flint’s water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn’t treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures. The quality has improved, although filters are recommended.

