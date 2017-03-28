Protesters Rally Outside Sacramento County Immigration Forum

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Emotions flared as gates shut to more than a hundred people hoping to hear the future of immigration in Sacramento.

The acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan met with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones in a town hall meeting that quickly filled up and heated up.

“I think the protest is completely justified and I think ICE needs to get out,” said Dmitri Bloom, outside the meeting.

Protesters were met with support from among several other city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“Here in Sacramento we support one another, we do not deport one another,” Steinberg said.

It’s especially important for those undocumented immigrants.

“With the community fearing our local law-enforcement, our sheriff, it puts our public at risk,” said Tomas Evangelista who is a DACA recipient and a Dreamer.

His family emigrated from Mexico and been in the United States since he was 2-years-old. He’s protected from deportation and hopes it stays that way.

“Temporary of course, but we are hoping for a pathway to citizenship,” Evangelista said.

Even though many could not enter the town hall, they felt it necessary to stand out in solidarity.

“It doesn’t matter, you’re human. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, Mexican, transgender, Gay. It doesn’t matter because we are all people,” Bloom said.

And as the crowd grew larger, so did the promise to keep chanting and marching against ICE.

A few people were escorted out of the town hall and to people detained and later released with citations for disturbing a lawful assembly.