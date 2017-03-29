WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

North Highlands Autistic Boy Goes Missing For Second Time This Month

March 29, 2017 9:59 PM

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) —The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing autistic boy for the second time this month.

Nathaniel Lasater, 11, was last seen at his home at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on San Marcos Way in North Highlands.

Lasater has been known to hitchhike and has no fear of strangers. He’s been found as far away as Modesto. The boy knows his home address and phone number to call for help if needed.

He’s described as white male, standing five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen in a gray sweater with an LBL logo on the front wearing blue jeans. He may be riding a black bicycle.

Lasater previously was reported missing on March 6. He was later found by someone who was familiar with him and returned home safely.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia