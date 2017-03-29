North Highlands Autistic Boy Goes Missing For Second Time This Month

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) —The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing autistic boy for the second time this month.
Nathaniel Lasater, 11, was last seen at his home at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on San Marcos Way in North Highlands.
Lasater has been known to hitchhike and has no fear of strangers. He’s been found as far away as Modesto. The boy knows his home address and phone number to call for help if needed.
He’s described as white male, standing five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen in a gray sweater with an LBL logo on the front wearing blue jeans. He may be riding a black bicycle.
Lasater previously was reported missing on March 6. He was later found by someone who was familiar with him and returned home safely.