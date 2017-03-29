HOUR 1:

It’s the final day at Oakland A’s spring training from Arizona. Dave & Nate talk Draymond Green’s thoughts on the Raiders relocation, Lonzo Ball, and preview Kings vs Jazz for Morning Brew. Then, the duo talk about the 2017 NBA Draft class and expected top picks. Finally, more on the Raiders relocation drama and what’s next for Oakland.

HOUR 2:

Dave & Nate discuss an article about Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Lonzo Ball, the NBA Finals, and James Harden. Then, Dennis Hof, owner of the new Raiders themed brothel in Las Vegas, joins The Drive to talk about the team’s relocation.

HOUR 3:

Dave & Nate talk about the Kentucky fans going after the company of one of the referees in the NCAA tournament plus some news involving sexual assault allegations and Michael Irvin. Then, Oakland Raiders insider for Comcast Sportsnet, Scott Bair, joins The Drive to share his perspective and insight on the teams’ relocation to Las Vegas.

