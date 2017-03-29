The Realities of Vegas; The Drive – 03/29/17

March 29, 2017 9:12 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s the final day at Oakland A’s spring training from Arizona. Dave & Nate talk Draymond Green’s thoughts on the Raiders relocation, Lonzo Ball, and preview Kings vs Jazz for Morning Brew. Then, the duo talk about the 2017 NBA Draft class and expected top picks. Finally, more on the Raiders relocation drama and what’s next for Oakland.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Oakland Raiders fans cheer in the stands prior to their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California.

Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dave & Nate discuss an article about Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Lonzo Ball, the NBA Finals, and James Harden. Then, Dennis Hof, owner of the new Raiders themed brothel in Las Vegas, joins The Drive to talk about the team’s relocation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Dennis Hof interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Marquette King #7 and Jon Condo #59 of the Oakland Raiders lead the Raiders on to the field for their game against the Denver Broncos on November 6, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate talk about the Kentucky fans going after the company of one of the referees in the NCAA tournament plus some news involving sexual assault allegations and Michael Irvin. Then, Oakland Raiders insider for Comcast Sportsnet, Scott Bair, joins The Drive to share his perspective and insight on the teams’ relocation to Las Vegas.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Bair interview here:

