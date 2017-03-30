Real Sharknado? Australian Cyclone Leaves Shark Behind In Puddle

March 30, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Australia, cyclone, hurricane, shark

AYR, Australia (CBS Sacramento) – A rare discovery on an Australian road underscores the sheer power of mother nature.

An Australian reporter covering Cyclone Debbie recently says he came across a bull shark that had been swept up in the deluge and dropped in the middle of a rural road in the town of Ayr.

Reporter Philip Calder told new.com.au he was in the town of Ayr to shoot video of a flooding and came across the shark lying in a puddle. He says he couldn’t believe it. The shark has become the talk of the town” and many locals have turned out to see and touch it.

Ayr is a couple miles inland from the northwestern coast of Australia.

Cyclone Debbie packed wind speeds topping 160 miles per hour.

