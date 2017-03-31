HOUR 1:

Dave & Kayte are out so Nate Goodyear and Matt George take over. They discuss a heartwarming baseball dream realized by a local star before Morning Brew featuring the Final Four, MLB Opening Weekend, and the Kings’ first game against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans since the trade. Then, more on the NCAA Tournament and coaching in college basketball.

HOUR 2:

Nate talks about an embarrassing interview he had while filling in for Grant Napear a few years ago before Threefer Madness featuring a sports-themed game of Would You Rather. Then, Fox Sports’ Justin Kutcher joins The Drive to talk everything surrounding college basketball and the Final Four.

HOUR 3:

Sacramento Kings insider for the Sacramento Bee Jason Jones joins The Drive to preview tonight’s Kings game against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, more on the Kings and DeMarcus Cousins plus Re-Brew to end the show.

