Busy Weekend Ahead; The Drive – 03/31/17

March 31, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Frank Martin, Oregon Ducks, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

655387250 Busy Weekend Ahead; The Drive 03/31/17

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dave & Kayte are out so Nate Goodyear and Matt George take over. They discuss a heartwarming baseball dream realized by a local star before Morning Brew featuring the Final Four, MLB Opening Weekend, and the Kings’ first game against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans since the trade. Then, more on the NCAA Tournament and coaching in college basketball.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

657832386 Busy Weekend Ahead; The Drive 03/31/17

Nate talks about an embarrassing interview he had while filling in for Grant Napear a few years ago before Threefer Madness featuring a sports-themed game of Would You Rather.  Then, Fox Sports’ Justin Kutcher joins The Drive to talk everything surrounding college basketball and the Final Four.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Justin Kutcher interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

6522276321 Busy Weekend Ahead; The Drive 03/31/17

Sacramento Kings insider for the Sacramento Bee Jason Jones joins The Drive to preview tonight’s Kings game against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, more on the Kings and DeMarcus Cousins plus Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason Jones interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia