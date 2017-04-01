Hit-And-Run Leads To Persuit, Crash In South Sac

April 1, 2017 10:47 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CHP officials say a minor hit-and-run incident turned into a major car accident as the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz had to be removed with the jaws-of-life, after speeding through South Sacramento following an earlier hit-and-run.

It happened Saturday evening on 47th avenue in South Sacramento.

“All I heard is screeching behind me, so I turn around and I see the guy crash into the sign, so I grabbed my uncle ad we ran in,” said a witness who works with his uncle at a the tire shop next the crash scene.

The driver crashed into a massive sign for the car wash on 47t Avenue at Sampson Avenue.

“Me and my uncle went by the car the see if the guy was okay. I asked him if he was okay, but he didn’t say anything. His eyes were open.  He was awake. But he didn’t say anything,” said the witness.

CHP Officer Andrew Murphy explained that earlier in the evening, the driver of the Mercedes was involved in a hit-and-run. The victim asked to exchange information, and that’s the driver took off in the Mercedes.

