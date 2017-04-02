Man Killed, Woman Injured In Los Angeles Apartment Fire

April 2, 2017 8:59 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire officials say a man was killed and a woman was injured when flames ripped through a first-floor apartment in suburban Los Angeles.

City fire spokesman Brian Humphrey says it took more than two dozen firefighters about 15 minutes to douse the blaze late Saturday in the Tujunga area.

Humphrey says the dead man was found in the kitchen of the burned apartment.

The injured woman managed to escape the burning building and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Investigators will try to determine the cause of the fire, which was confined to three rooms of the apartment in the 26-unit building built in 1963.

