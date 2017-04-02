Uber Driver Accused Of Assaulting Passenger In Santa Ana

April 2, 2017 12:00 PM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California have arrested a male Uber driver on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger, and investigators say there may be additional victims.

Police said Sunday that the alleged assault took place during the evening of March 30 as the woman was being driven from a work gathering to her home in Santa Ana.

The woman told investigators her driver parked his Toyota Sienna along a street and attacked her in the vehicle. She said she managed to get out and run away to call police.

Officers arrested Angel Sanchez the next day at his home in Costa Mesa. The 37-year-old could face charges including sexual assault. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Detectives say they’re looking for possible additional victims.

