Extra Buggy Spring, Summer In Store After Wet Winter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Get your insect repellant ready: forecasters are saying it will be a very buggy spring and summer.
The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has released its bi-annual Bug Barometer, which details what Americans can expect in terms of pests in each region of the country based on past and current weather patterns.
Much of the country saw exceptionally milder winter temperatures, making conditions ripe for insects infestations.
“Ticks, mosquitoes, ants and other pests will be out in full force this spring and summer,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist and vice president of technical and regulatory affairs for the NPMA.
The West Coast in particular – which saw flooding, mudslides and avalanches – may see higher-than-normal flying mosquito and stinging insect populations, forecasters say.
Further, forecasters say the increased rainfall could drive cockroaches and other pests into people’s homes.
Read the full report on the summer pest forecast here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170403006281/en/.