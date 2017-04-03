Girl, 13, Jumps From Moving Truck After Man Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped Her

NAPA (CBS) — A 50-year-old Napa man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly drugged, raped and kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to state Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Bay around 5:40 a.m. after a man called stating his 13-year-old companion had jumped out of his moving vehicle.
Upon arrival, deputies were speaking with the caller, Timothy Lee Marble of Napa, when the girl came out of the bushes covered scrapes and road rash.
Sheriff’s officials said the girl told deputies Marble had raped her. Marble was detained and the girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
Deputies were able to reach the victim’s mother and learned that the girl had ran away from her Napa home Thursday night after the two had an argument.
