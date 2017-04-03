NCAA FINAL: Tournament central | Tournament live blog | Expert picks | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Hearing Postponed For Texas Teen Charged In Death Of Parents

April 3, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Antonio Armstrong, Antonio Armstrong Jr, Dawn Armstrong, football, Miami Dolphin, San Francisco 49ers, Texas A&M

HOUSTON (AP) – A court hearing has been postponed for a Texas teenager charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and father, who was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M before a brief NFL career.

A judge Monday delayed the hearing by two weeks. He ordered Antonio Armstrong Jr. to remain in jail in the meantime.

Authorities say Armstrong shot Antonio and Dawn Armstrong inside their townhome in July. They say the teen told investigators an intruder shot his parents.

A juvenile court determined he will stand trial as an adult. He was 16 when the shooting happened.

The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American who was taken in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

