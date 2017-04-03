Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down a major Citrus Heights roadway Sunday night.
Peoria Drive and Fountain Square Drive opened re-opened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday after that crash shut down the area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling west on Greenback Lane and hit a car making a left turn onto Fountain Square Drive.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with officers.