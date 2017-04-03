Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Citrus Heights

April 3, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down a major Citrus Heights roadway Sunday night.

Peoria Drive and Fountain Square Drive opened re-opened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday after that crash shut down the area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling west on Greenback Lane and hit a car making a left turn onto Fountain Square Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with officers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia