Recapping A Crazy Weekend – The Lo-Down – 4/3

April 3, 2017 3:11 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the sports weekend and UConn Women’s first loss to Mississippi State. That led to a longer discussion about Women’s sports.  Next, the guys talked about a fan emailing the LPGA about a penalty and costing Lexi Thompson a tournament, and if fans should be allowed to make these types of calls.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their best and worst of the weekend, including the Wrestlemania marathon on Sunday.  The guys also talked about Chris Webber not making the Basketball Hall of Fame, and if he will make it in eventually.  The guys ended the hour talking about Rob Gronkowski making his debut at Wrestlemania on Sunday, and how his persona seems to be the opposite of the Patriot Way.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the Giants starting the season with the bullpen giving up another game to start the season.  Next, the guys recapped the Kings weekend with their loss to the Pelicans on Friday and their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

