Suspect With Knife Shot By Police In Los Angeles County

April 3, 2017 5:34 AM
Filed Under: knife, Officer Involved Shooting, shooting

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect with a knife was shot and wounded by police in eastern Los Angeles County.

Sheriff’s Deputy Kelvin Moody says the man was hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting early Monday in El Monte.

Officials at the scene tell KABC-TV that the knife-wielding man approached a 24-hour doughnut shop and demanded a coffee.

When police arrived he refused orders and two officers unsuccessfully used stun guns to try and subdue the man.

KABC reports the shooting occurred as the man threw the knife at officers.

No officers were hurt.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia