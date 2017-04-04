2 Killed After Suspect Chase In Stockton

April 4, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: chase, Coscto, robbery, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are investigating after a chase with robbery suspects ended in a crash that killed two people.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Stockton police received a call from Lodi police reporting a robbery at a Costco. Lodi police gave Stockton police the license plate number of the possible suspect vehicle, which they believe, was headed towards Stockton, according to a statement from authorities.

Stockton police located the suspect’s vehicle and pursued the suspects. Despite being followed by police, the suspect vehicle didn’t stop. And when it reached the area of Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place, the driver reportedly hit a bicyclist, three other vehicles and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

Two people inside the suspect vehicle were killed in the crash. A third person was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The bicyclist and those who were in the cars that were hit are being treated for injuries.
This is a developing story.

