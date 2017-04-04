HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the UNC Tarheels winning the NCAA National Championship, Tony Romo heading to the broadcast booth, and the Oakland A’s opening night victory on The Morning Brew. Then, a complete breakdown of the NCAA National Championship game last night. Finally, a debate on paying college athletes.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap last night’s Oakland A’s win against the Los Angeles Angels. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Mach Madness tournament, NHL in the Olympics, and NBA award voting. Finally, some debate on NBA award voting and more on paying college athletes.
HOUR 3:
Former NFL linebacker Adrian Ross heard the conversation on paying college athletes and he calls into the show to share his take. Then, Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to share his thoughts on paying athletes plus much more throughout the world of sports. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
