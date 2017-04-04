Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run On Lodi Man’s Birthday

LODI (CBS13) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run where the driver kept going and a man was left dead in the street.

The scene of a horrific crash Sunday has since been turned into a memorial site to remember Louis Morales, the man who turned 49 the same day he was killed.

“He loved us a lot,” said his sister Jessica Morales.

His friends and family gathered at the scene on Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue from all over the country to be together.

“It’s hard to believe he’s not here,” Jessica said.

Perhaps even worse knowing how he died.

“The person that hit him the first time just left him there and left the second car to take the blame,” his mother Margaret Barela said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner told his family Louis was hit and left for dead until another driver hit him and called 911.

“Like he was just a piece of meat or something like an animal, but he was my uncle,” said his nephew Hector Morales.

The news striking a chord with the community. One woman even stopped by the scene while the family prayed to ask how she can help.

“No parent knows what it’s like to lose a child until you actually lose your child,” said Lisa Rocha of Lodi.

Louis’ sister says it has been awhile since she last saw her brother and through the years thinks he just lost his way, which could’ve led to this horrible accident.

“The last time I had seen him he gave me a hug and he told me he loved me a lot,” Jessica said.

They’re hoping to remember the good he brought to his family and give him a proper burial to help say goodbye.

“He’s in peace now and I’d like to see him rest,” his mother said.

The family is working on organizing a car wash at Pep Boys.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe has been established.

As for the investigation, police are looking for surveillance video or witnesses to the crash.