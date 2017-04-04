WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Yuba College Student’s Disappearance: What We Know

April 4, 2017 11:14 AM
LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Investigators are continuing their search for missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman.

Here’s what we know so far:

Yeoman has been missing for five days. The 20-year-old was last seen on Thursday leaving a friend’s home in Yuba City.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

yuba city missing woman flyer Yuba College Students Disappearance: What We Know

Missing persons posted released by the Gridley-Biggs Police Department.

Family and friends began to worry about Yeoman’s wellbeing after she didn’t show up to work on Friday. She had an early morning shift at McDonald’s that day.

Yeoman also works at Starbucks along with being a student at Yuba College in Marysville.

Monday, deputies located her pickup truck stuck in mud in an orchard along Pennington Road in Live Oak. The truck was unoccupied and it’s unclear how it got there.

Friends had been searching a field across the street from a Walmart in Yuba City after getting word that police received a ping from Yeoman’s cellphone in that area.

Authorities say they’ve found no evidence indicating foul play, but Yeoman’s friends and family are growing increasingly worried with each passing day.

“No one has heard from her, and I get a call and no one has heard from her,” said her friend Christa Mills. “It’s just really worrying and it’s not like Ali at all.”

