Jason Ross: What to watch for at the Masters

I want to make predictions for the first golf major of the year mainly because I like to guess correctly. More times than not, I get my picks incorrect though. So this year I am going to just put out a few names for you to watch over the four day tournament. Augusta National is so beautiful and this tournament should give us some great memories this week. I have broken down the players into a few categories:

Favorites to watch:

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. These two I feel will be in contention all week and very likely one of them will end up with the green jacket.

People that are always a must watch:

Phil Mickelson is still a must watch for me. He is now 46 and could match Jack Nicklaus and his Masters win at that same age. Also check out Ernie Els. Not only does he have the most effortless swing but he claims this could his final trip to Augusta. I hope that is not the case, but if it is you better keep your eye on the Big Easy.

One More Shot:

There is always someone that hangs around the leader board at the Masters that just has “too much course knowledge.” We have seen Fred Couples, Tom Watson, Jose Maria Olazabal do it and last year Bernhard Langer did it as well. I think both Langer and Olazabal will be worth monitoring this week to see if they can ramp it up one more time.

Wild Card:

John Rahm and Adam Hadwin are not only fresh faces but these two could be really dangerous this week. Make sure you follow their scores and be amazed by their game.

The Masters is one of the most beautiful sporting events out there. I love it. I love the images, the drama and the storylines. Enjoy the highs and lows of the sport and get ready for some really incredible shot making.