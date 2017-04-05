Young Woman Trying To Take Selfie Survives 60-Foot Fall Off Foresthill Bridge

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say a selfie-taker is lucky to be alive after she fell 60 feet off the Foresthill Bridge.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the young woman and her friends from Sacramento were on the girders underneath the bridge – a closed part of the popular landmark.

As she was trying to take a selfie, the young woman fell. She landed on the trail about 60 feet down.

This is where the female was on the girders and fell 60 feet. You can lose your life and none of that is worth a selfie! #pcso #calfire pic.twitter.com/Y1JBPlakNV — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 5, 2017

Cal Fire and the Placer Sheriff responded. She was life-flighted from the scene and taken to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The young woman is expected to survive her injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

Yesterday a female was tresspassing on the F. H. Bridge, attempted to take a selfie, fell 60 feet below and is expected to survive. #pcso pic.twitter.com/cSFAQm3V9N — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 5, 2017

“This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family,” the Placer Sheriff wrote in a post to their Facebook page.

Deputies say any trespassers found on the bridge will be cited.