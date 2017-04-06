WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

3 Classrooms Destroyed In Fire At South Sacramento Middle School

April 6, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An early morning fire left a south Sacramento middle school with heavy damage.

The fire happened at James Rutter Middle School on Palmer House Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, it started about 2 a.m. Thursday when a burglar alarm went off inside the school. An official with the Elk Grove Unified School District went to check it out, saw smoke and called firefighters.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews, Sacramento City Fire and Cosumnes Fire responded and started a nearly hour-long firefight.

Three classrooms were destroyed in the fire, Metro Fire says. The school district says the core area of the school suffered extensive damage. Due to the damage, the school will be closed until the area is restored.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

