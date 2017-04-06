California Gas Tax Proposal Passes Legislature, Moves To Governor’s Desk

10:35 p.m UPDATE: The Assembly has passed the measure with 54 votes. It now moves on to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramont) issued a statement shortly after the vote.

Today, we made steps toward solving a crisis that affects every community in California. Our roads and bridges are in bad shape. They waste our constituents’ time and money and put them in harm’s way. “SB 1 follows the user-based approach that has guided transportation funding for decades, benefits badly needed projects at both the local and state levels, and includes accountability measures to ensure the funds are used for transportation and to ensure the projects get done. “I thank my colleagues for stepping up and meeting the challenge before us.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The state Senate on Thursday night approved a $5-billion-a-year plan to boost California’s gas and vehicle taxes to pay for major road repairs, clearing a major hurdle for one of Gov. Jerry Brown’s top priorities.

The Assembly began debating the plan a short time later and was expected to approve it.

The governor and top legislative leaders pressed all week to convince fellow Democrats to support the measure in the face of opposition from environmentalists and anti-tax crusaders.

“You know how bad our roads are, and the conditions have been made worse by our recent winter weather,” said Sen. Jim Beall, a San Jose Democrat who worked on the bill for two years.

Republicans blasted the plan to ask for more money from taxpayers in a state that already has a high tax burden. Some questioned why the state would raise taxes to repair its existing infrastructure without adding more lanes of traffic as the population swells.

“We aren’t taxing champagne and caviar here,” said Sen. Ted Gaines, a Republican from El Dorado Hills outside Sacramento. “Transportation is a basic need to live and work and raise a family.”

Republicans say the state can fund road repairs with existing funds – an idea Democrats reject, contending it would require cuts to education and social services.

The evening votes in the Senate and Assembly capped a week of cajoling and arm-twisting by Brown and top legislative leaders. Contractors and construction unions blanketed television, radio and social media with $1 million of ads promoting the plan and targeting undecided lawmakers.

Brown held rallies in the districts of targeted legislators and made unusual appearances before two legislative committees.

Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres was the only Republican to support the tax hike. Democratic Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda was the only Democrat opposed.

“My constituents have told me loud and clear that they want any new taxes to be spent more wisely and effectively,” Glazer said in a statement. He lobbied unsuccessfully for a provision that would ban strikes by Bay Area Rapid Transit workers.

Cannella said he voted for the bill after Brown and Democratic leaders agreed to spend $400 million to extend a commuter train from San Jose to his Central Valley district and $100 million to build a parkway linking the University of California, Merced to Highway 99.

The proposal aims to address a $59 billion backlog in deferred maintenance on state highways and $78 billion on local streets and roads. It’s projected to raise $52.4 billion over 10 years, much of it to fix potholes and repair bridges but some for public transit and biking and walking trails.

It would raise gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon – a 43 percent increase – and diesel taxes from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents. Diesel sales taxes would also rise.

Drivers would also face a new annual fee to be paid with their vehicle registration, ranging from $25 to $175 depending on the value of their vehicle. The taxes and fees would rise each year with inflation.

Separately, lawmakers voted to ask voters to amend the state constitution to require that the money be spent on transportation projects. The measure will be on the 2018 ballot. Republicans weren’t convinced that the measure is strong enough, warning that creative lawyers will find a way around it.

To win support from truckers, who face a big increase in taxes, Brown and legislative leaders agreed to restrict future regulations on greenhouse gas emissions related to commercial trucks. The change angered environmentalists, who worry it could impede regulations that indirectly affect truckers, such as restrictions on emissions at ports, warehouses, railyards and airports.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Legislature chose to sacrifice our clean air plans just to appease one polluting industry in their haste to rush through a transportation funding bill,” said Adrian Martinez, an attorney for Earthjustice.

Republicans in the Assembly argued the bill doesn’t do enough to guarantee existing revenue is spent responsibly.

“Before we take a single dollar from Californians again that increase their taxes we have the duty to make sure that we first are spending every dollar they send us the best we can,” said Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, a Bay Area Republican. “SB1 totally fails to do that.”

