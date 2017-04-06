California Waives Some Permits To Speed Oroville Dam Spillway Repairs

April 6, 2017 3:34 PM

California is waiving some permit rules and reviews as the state rushes to repair the damaged spillway of the country’s tallest dam.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order Thursday waiving some environmental reviews for emergency construction at the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam.

Parts of the dam’s two spillways failed in February, prompting an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

Acting director William Croyle at the Department of Water Resources says the state expects to have the main spillway operational by the next rainy season, around November.

Authorities say designs for the redone main spillway are about 60 percent complete. State water officials still aren’t releasing an estimated price tag for the rush repairs, but say they hope to award contracts for the work by April 17.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia