Foresthill Man, 34, Suspected Of Shooting At Law Enforcement Helicopters

April 6, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Foresthill, Placer County

FORESTHILL (CBS13/AP) — Authorities are have arrested a suspect they say shot at law enforcement helicopters in the Foresthill area.

Placer County sheriff’s officials say deputies and SWAT officers responded Wednesday evening after someone opened fire at two helicopters in the rural area near Michigan Bluff and Chicken Hawk roads.

Officials say the aircraft were shot at several times.

Later Wednesday night, deputies announced that the suspect – 34-year-old Foresthill resident Rance Shepherd – had been taken into custody. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Authorities shut down the road and told people to avoid the area during the investigation.

