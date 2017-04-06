Police: No Ransom Demands Received For Missing Yuba College Student

April 6, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Alycia Yeoman, Gridley, Yuba College

GRIDLEY (CBS13) – Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Yuba College student say they’re not aware of her family receiving ransom demands, contrary to other media reports.

The Gridley Police Department says they’re not aware of ransom demands for 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman. They believe the report, which surfaced on Wednesday, to be based on rumors or a hoax.

Yeoman was last seen leaving a friends house in Yuba City last Thursday. She has not been heard from since. Her pickup truck was later found in a muddy ditch off Pennington Road in Live Oak; her cellphone was also found close by.

Police have said there are no credible leads of suspicious circumstances or foul play in Yeoman’s disappearance at this time.

 

