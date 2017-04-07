WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Storm Brings Spring Sierra Snow Surprise

April 7, 2017

BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — An icy, snowy mix greeted drivers heading up into the Sierra on Friday as the storm continued to roll in.

Truckers were a bit frustrated as they headed up the hill, needing chains once again on the roads.

The newfound snow was good news for families on spring break who were ecstatic to see the fresh powder.

“It’s been awesome for a first experience,” said skier Doug McQuistan. “We know how bad it’s been for the past five years.”

For this family and their young boys, Friday meant braving strong winds and blowing snow, but they loved every minute of it. With the forecast expected to clear up in a few days, Sunday is expected to be a big day on the slopes.

 

