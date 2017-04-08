Sacramento Couple Sentenced For Massage Torture-Murder

April 8, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: COUPLE ARRESTED, massage, murder, Torture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento couple who tied up and tortured a massage client for two days before killing him have been sentenced to life in prison.

The Sacramento Bee says Jeremy McMahon got life without parole and his girlfriend, Michelle Okumura, was sentenced to 38 years to life on Friday.

Prosecutors say they killed 22-year-old Eric Jackson in October of 2013 after he visited Okumura for a massage. Authorities say it was revenge after Okumura claimed he’d made a sexual advance.

Prosecutors say Jackson was tied to the massage table with torn bedsheets, electrical cords and bungee cords, burned with a heated knife and finally shot when he tried to escape.

