Pelosi Joins Hundreds At Anti-Poverty Rally In California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi joined a group of about 200 people in Southern California at a rally to ensure federal funding to help combat poverty.

The rally was held Sunday afternoon outside of a community center in South Los Angeles.

Organizers say California has the highest rate of child poverty in the US. They say federal funding to help combat the issue is “under attack.”

Pelosi urged President Donald Trump not to slash funding that would help impoverished children and families.

Pelosi said Trump’s comments about last week’s chemical weapons attack that killed men, women and children in Syria should be a message to “care for all the children in the world.”

Attendees also called attention to legislation in California that would provide cash assistance and benefits to low-income families.