Pelosi Joins Hundreds At Anti-Poverty Rally In California

April 9, 2017 3:35 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi joined a group of about 200 people in Southern California at a rally to ensure federal funding to help combat poverty.

The rally was held Sunday afternoon outside of a community center in South Los Angeles.

Organizers say California has the highest rate of child poverty in the US. They say federal funding to help combat the issue is “under attack.”

Pelosi urged President Donald Trump not to slash funding that would help impoverished children and families.

Pelosi said Trump’s comments about last week’s chemical weapons attack that killed men, women and children in Syria should be a message to “care for all the children in the world.”

Attendees also called attention to legislation in California that would provide cash assistance and benefits to low-income families.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia