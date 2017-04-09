Sacramento Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Modesto

April 9, 2017 10:03 AM
MODESTO (CBS13)- On Sunday morning  at 6:38 am, Modesto fire and other fire agencies were dispatched to a report of a fire at Modesto City- County Airport after an airplane requested an emergency landing.

SkyWest flight from Sacramento to San Diego was inbound with fire in the cargo area. The airplane made an emergency landing at 6:50 am.

According to Modesto Fire Department, the airplane had no visible fire or smoke. Firefighters checked inside the airplane and found a positive heat signal which promoted the activation of the airplane’s fire extinguishment system.

All 62 passengers and crew members were safely removed from the airplane.

