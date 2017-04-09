Wisconsin Churches On Alert Amid Hunt For Gun Theft Suspect

April 9, 2017 7:59 AM
ANTI RELIGIOUS, armed suspect, Gun Theft, manhunt

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are stepping up patrols around southern Wisconsin churches as a precaution as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store after threatening to carry out an unspecified attack.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to the White House. The sheriff’s office and Janesville police are increasing patrols near churches Sunday, although investigators say there is no specific threat.

Extra patrols also were planned around churches in Sun Prairie, about 48 miles north of Janesville, after a man entered Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Thursday and asked about church services.

Jakubowski is accused of taking handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

