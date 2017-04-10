Former Roseville Volleyball Coach Accused Of Sexual Assault On Unconscious Male Minor

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Allegations came out against a former Roseville High School volleyball coach.
The complaint filed by the district attorney’s office said the coach assaulted a minor.
Jason Daniel Cole, 40, was arrested and according to court documents, he allegedly committed a felony act of oral sex on a male minor who was unconscious.
The act allegedly took place on January 1, 2016, according to the complaint.
While he left Roseville High last year, a volleyball club mom said Cole remained a coach on a club team up until his arrest last week.
Cole didn’t have much of a comment and said someone set him up.
A spokeswoman with Lincoln Police Department said it’s an ongoing investigation.
Cole will be arraigned on sexual assault charges this Wednesday.