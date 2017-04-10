Former Roseville Volleyball Coach Accused Of Sexual Assault On Unconscious Male Minor

April 10, 2017 11:48 PM By Jennifer McGraw

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Allegations came out against a former Roseville High School volleyball coach.

The complaint filed by the district attorney’s office said the coach assaulted a minor.

Jason Daniel Cole, 40, was arrested and according to court documents, he allegedly committed a felony act of oral sex on a male minor who was unconscious.

The act allegedly took place on January 1, 2016, according to the complaint.

While he left Roseville High last year, a volleyball club mom said Cole remained a coach on a club team up until his arrest last week.

Cole didn’t have much of a comment and said someone set him up.

A spokeswoman with Lincoln Police Department said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Cole will be arraigned on sexual assault charges this Wednesday.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia