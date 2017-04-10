Mom Gets 200 Days In Texting Crash That Killed Daughter

April 10, 2017 10:25 PM

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey mother who authorities say was texting and driving when she caused a crash that killed her young daughter will have to serve a jail sentence.

Authorities say Kristen Conner recently received a 200-day term and four years of probation for the July 2014 crash that killed 11-year-old Morgan Avery Ferguson.

The Lower Township woman, who is also known as Kristen Williams, was driving a pickup truck on Route 47 in Middle Township when she crashed into a utility pole. Her daughter was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

