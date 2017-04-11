HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the final Kings home game of the season, the Boston Celtics trying to steal the top seed in the East, and a couple 49ers players standing up for Colin Kaepernick on Morning Brew. Then, a recap of the A’s and Giants’ wins from last night followed by a conversation about the CBS NFL broadcast teams.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate share some of their top memories from this Sacramento Kings season before Threefer Madness featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers, Erik Spoelstra, and the San Francisco Giants. Then, a guessing game of the top NBA jersey sales and top MLB franchises based off worth. Finally, some conversation on Marshawn Lynch.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to talk NBA awards, the MVP race, the upcoming playoffs, and more. Then, more on the final game of the season in the Golden 1 Center tonight before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Howard-Cooper interview here: