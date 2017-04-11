Duck & Cover; The Drive – 04/11/17

April 11, 2017 9:06 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the final Kings home game of the season, the Boston Celtics trying to steal the top seed in the East, and a couple 49ers players standing up for Colin Kaepernick on Morning Brew. Then, a recap of the A’s and Giants’ wins from last night followed by a conversation about the CBS NFL broadcast teams.

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate share some of their top memories from this Sacramento Kings season before Threefer Madness featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers, Erik Spoelstra, and the San Francisco Giants. Then, a guessing game of the top NBA jersey sales and top MLB franchises based off worth. Finally, some conversation on Marshawn Lynch.

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to talk NBA awards, the MVP race, the upcoming playoffs, and more. Then, more on the final game of the season in the Golden 1 Center tonight before Re-Brew to end the show.

