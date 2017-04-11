Oakland Athletics Removing Upper-Deck Tarp

The Oakland Athletics are changing things up.
Their website says that, after a huge demand from fans, the team is removing the tarps covering the third-deck seats. The tarps have been there for more than ten years, having been installed in 2006.
In a Facebook Live announcement, A’s president Dave Kaval said “The best fans in baseball deserve the opportunity to experience the whole stadium.”
He continues “The fans have spoken. We’re taking off the tarps.”
This cosmetic change will open up more than 12,000 additional seats for A’s fans, upping the total capacity to 47,170.
"We're taking off the tarps!" @DaveKaval announces View Level seats are now available. athletics.com/notarps https://t.co/eJq3mkotHO—
Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) April 11, 2017