Oakland Athletics Removing Upper-Deck Tarp

April 11, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: athletics, Baseball, Oakland, Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are changing things up.

Their website says that, after a huge demand from fans, the team is removing the tarps covering the third-deck seats. The tarps have been there for more than ten years, having been installed in 2006.

In a Facebook Live announcement, A’s president Dave Kaval said “The best fans in baseball deserve the opportunity to experience the whole stadium.”

He continues “The fans have spoken. We’re taking off the tarps.”

This cosmetic change will open up more than 12,000 additional seats for A’s fans, upping the total capacity to 47,170.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia