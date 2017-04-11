Video Of Sacramento Officer’s Altercation With Jaywalking Suspect Prompts Probe

April 11, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer is on leave this morning after video captured him using force to take down a jaywalking suspect.

Dramatic video taken by a witness clearly shows the office taking down the pedestrian.

The Sacramento Police Department confirms the officer stopped a suspect for illegally crossing near the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue late Monday afternoon. The suspect began to take off his jacket and the officer tackled him.

Naomi Montaie, who is friends with the suspect, captured the video of the incident.

Sacramento police say they also have dash cam video from a number of police cars.

Early Tuesday morning, the department issued a statement about the event.

“The videos of this incident portray actions and behavior that we would consider unacceptable conduct by a Sacramento Police Officer.  As a result, the Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the event. This evening, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation,” the statement read, in part.

Police are encouraging any witnesses to come forward and they are offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

