Sheriff: Sacramento County Shooting Was Drug Deal Gone Bad

April 11, 2017 4:34 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting that sent a man crashing into a fence with his car was over a drug deal gone bad, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday on the 4500 block of Altadena Way. A 26-year-old man had a bullet wound to his head. He was behind the wheel at the time of the shooting and the vehicle subsequently crashed through a fence into a backyard.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Deputies arrested John Charleston, 25, of Sacramento for the shooting. Investigators say the shooting came after a marijuana deal that went bad. He is being held on $75,000 bail.

