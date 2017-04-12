WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

California Keeps North Carolina Travel Ban Despite Bathroom Bill Repeal

April 12, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: bathroom bill, HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – California’s attorney general says North Carolina’s repeal of a strongly criticized “bathroom bill” doesn’t protect LGBT people from discrimination. Consequently, he says the country’s most-populous state will continue its ban on taxpayer-funded travel to North Carolina.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the decision in a statement Wednesday.

A California law went into effect in January barring state-funded travel or other spending in states with laws that discriminate against LGBT people. The law leaves it up to Becerra to keep a list of which states are banned.

Gay-rights groups argue North Carolina’s repeal of House Bill 2 is inadequate because it bars local governments from passing nondiscrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity until December 2020.

California also bans taxpayer-funded travel to Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

 

