Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings win over the Suns last night in the final game of the season at the Golden One Center. The guys are reflecting on the NBA season and talk about the Sports Illustrated grades on NBA teams. The guys also give their opinions about the grade on the Kings. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-118.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked with some listeners about their thoughts on the Kings. The guys also talked about Paul George needing a postseason award for an extra 70 million dollars, and if that should determine NBA contracts. They also talked about the passing of Charlie Murphy and his career in comedy. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-218.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today joins the Lo-Down for their weekly chat about the end of the season, and the start of the playoffs. The guys also talked some NFL, and how Mark Sanchez will wear Jay Cutler’s number 6 this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three Here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-318.mp3

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, or you can Like Us on Facebook.