WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

“Just Thinking about the Butt and the Butt Fumble”: The Lo-Down – 4/12

April 12, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Sam Amick, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 27: A overview of Golden 1 Center while the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings win over the Suns last night in the final game of the season at the Golden One Center. The guys are reflecting on the NBA season and talk about the Sports Illustrated grades on NBA teams. The guys also give their opinions about the grade on the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for the premier of "Norbit" 08 February 2007 in Los Angeles, CA. In "Norbit", actor Eddie Murphy, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays three different characters, one of which is female.

(Credit: HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked with some listeners about their thoughts on the Kings.  The guys also talked about Paul George needing a postseason award for an extra 70 million dollars, and if that should determine NBA contracts.  They also talked about the passing of Charlie Murphy and his career in comedy.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 5: Russel Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 5, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Nikki Boertman/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today joins the Lo-Down for their weekly chat about the end of the season, and the start of the playoffs.  The guys also talked some NFL, and how Mark Sanchez will wear Jay Cutler’s number 6 this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three Here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, or you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia